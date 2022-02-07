Investigation continuing following drugs seizure in Cobh

Investigations are continuing after more than €40,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized in Cork.

Gardaí seized approximately €42,000 of cannabis and cocaine following searches carried out in Cobh on February 4.

Midleton Gardaí conducted a search of a house under warrant and recovered approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis and €2,000 of suspected cocaine.

Further searches were conducted in the area which resulted in the recovery of €20,000 of suspected cannabis.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in relation to the seizure and taken to Midleton Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí last night said that the man has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.