Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 07:29

Investigation continuing following drugs seizure in Cobh

A man detained in connection with the investigation has been released without charge
Investigation continuing following drugs seizure in Cobh

Gardaí seized approximately €42,000 of drugs following searches carried out in Cobh.

Investigations are continuing after more than €40,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized in Cork.

Gardaí seized approximately €42,000 of cannabis and cocaine following searches carried out in Cobh on February 4. 

Midleton Gardaí conducted a search of a house under warrant and recovered approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis and €2,000 of suspected cocaine.

Further searches were conducted in the area which resulted in the recovery of €20,000 of suspected cannabis.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in relation to the seizure and taken to Midleton Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí last night said that the man has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Cork 

More in this section

Government to announce measures to tackle cost of living by end of the week Government to announce measures to tackle cost of living by end of the week
Motorcyclist (50s) dies in Cork road crash Motorcyclist (50s) dies in Cork road crash
Cork charity distributing communion dresses as families struggle to pay for child's big day Cork charity distributing communion dresses as families struggle to pay for child's big day
cork gardacork crime
<p>OPW Minister for State Patrick O’Donovan said that when the judicial process is over, the OPW will work with the local authority and local communities to advance the flood relief scheme. </p>

'We have to respect the process': Minister responds to delay of Blackpool flood relief scheme

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more