Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 21:09

Hospitals obliged to charge cancer patients, says HSE

It comes as Cork TDs called in the Dáil for the €80 inpatient charge to be abolished for cancer patients and for debt collection agencies to no longer be used by public hospitals,
For those who do not have a medical card or private health insurance, each chemotherapy or radiotherapy appointment costs €80, to a maximum of €800 per annum

Breda Graham

The HSE has said that hospitals have a statutory obligation to implement inpatient charges on all patients, including those receiving cancer treatment.

It comes as Cork TDs called in the Dáil for the €80 inpatient charge to be abolished for cancer patients, for debt collection agencies to no longer be used by public hospitals, and for the commitment in the programme for government to introduce caps on parking charges to be immediately introduced.

Invoices are often sent to patients within days of their first treatment being administered and if they are not paid within six weeks, debt collection agencies are hired to pursue the debt.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “Debt collection is managed at a local hospital level. If any patient has difficulty paying a hospital bill the regulations allow for the hospital and the patient to agree to an installment arrangement. The HSE seeks to maximise the recovery of income in a socially responsible, ethical, efficient, and cost-effective way.

“The standard practice for debt collection is to issue reminders of outstanding debts to patients before referral to a debt collection agency. The quantity and frequency of these reminders varies between hospital groups and individual hospitals but generally debt collection agencies are not contacted until the debt in question has been outstanding for at least six weeks and no communication has been received from the patient or where no payment plan has been agreed.”

The spokesperson said hospital groups “are mindful in implementing these processes that patients may be experiencing stress and/or financial challenges” and encourage patients who are having difficulties fulfilling their debt to make contact with the hospital in order to make alternative payment arrangements.

“If hospitals are made aware or become aware of such challenges, agreements may be reached ... on a case-by-case basis and debt collectors are not included in the process,” the spokesperson said.

