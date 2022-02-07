Gardaí warn of con artist couple using kitten ploy tactic to carry out burglaries at Cork homes

Corkonians are being warned to remain on their guard in response to the incidents, the latest of which occurred in the Mayfield area in late January and involve a man and a woman.
Gardaí believe the couple have been operating nationwide but only recently made their way to Cork. The distraction plays out with a woman calling to the door voicing concern about a lost kitten and a man entering the home to steal jewellery and cash.
A Garda source described how the couple are operating. “She tells the homeowner that a cat has jumped over the wall and made their way into their garden. It’s always the female who calls at the door.
“Meanwhile, the male is outside watching in a vehicle, waiting till the homeowner is distracted so he can enter the house and see what he can get.”
Distraction burglaries have also taken place in Glengarriff, Bantry and Fermoy, according to Gardaí.