'One man came to mass dressed as Sherlock Holmes': Bishop and friends determined to get to the bottom of Shandon Mystery

CHURCH goers are determined to get to the bottom of what the Bishop has dubbed "the Shandon mystery" with one parishioner attending mass dressed as Sherlock Holmes.

The tercentenary will mark 300 years of the present-day Saint Anne’s Church in Shandon this year. However, Bishop Colton said he is at a loss to identify the date behind its opening and consecration.

The church was inaugurated today by the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, when he visited the parish to preside at the Sunday service.

He is appealing to local organisations and individuals to help solve their mystery.

Bishop Colton even encouraged mass goers to bring along forensic tools such as magnifying glasses in the hope that they can crack the code.

"The problem is", explained Bishop Colton, "the parish records were lost in the fire one hundred years ago in June 1922."

Bishop Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne & Ross, in St. Anne's Church, Shandon, Cork, following the launch of the Shandon Mystery to inaugurate planning for the 300th. anniversary.

"We need help", he said. "We have looked at all sorts of records, spoken with parishioners, some local people, and spoken to some archivists and historians. We have checked dates on parish silver, on plaques and on the font in the Church. There appears to be no foundation stone and no memorial stone commemorating the consecration. We would like to know these dates and that is what we mean by the 'Shandon Mystery'.

He extended gratitude to the people of Cork for their support with the matter.

"One man even came to church dressed as Sherlock Holmes. I can't promise they'll be big rewards but I did offer one guy a Twix for one gem of information recently."

The Right Reverend Dr Colton explained why having a date would mean so much to them.

St. Anne's Church, Shandon, Cork, where the launch took place of the Shandon Mystery to inaugurate planning for its 300th. anniversary.

"When you want to celebrate an anniversary people will always ask what date it's on but the truth is we don't have one," he said.

"We don't have a date or a foundation stone or completion stone. We are appealing to anyone who has access to minute books or city council records from that period to help us with our search. City council records from that period or other institutions might just have a cross-reference to Shandon being built and we're hopeful that this will happen.

"There must be someone out there who has read something we haven't. They may have access to minute books or records that we don't. I think people will be interested to see if we can get this answered or not. This is something for all of Cork because there is so much interest in Shandon. It is a symbol of Cork. You only have to look at organisations such as RTÉ and the city council to see how widely referenced it is."

Anyone with information they feel might be helpful in the search can contact The Diocesan Office.