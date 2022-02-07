'A community with a black hole in the middle': Cork Gaeltacht village fighting for new water treatment plant

LOCALS of a small Cork village are crying out for a new water treatment plant amid claims that floods of raw sewage are posing an extreme health threat to residents.

Members of the local development association in the Gaeltacht community of Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh are appealing to Irish Water to replace the current plant which has existed in the area since the 1930s.

Sinn Féin local area representative, Risteárd Tóibín said that residents feel completely ignored by Irish Water.

"This is a place full of young families but there is no proper sewage facility," he said.

"The place floods so much there is an island of solid human waste you can walk on that's about 22 yards long. There is a children's GAA pitch that is covered in human waste every time it floods.

"If this was a third-world country people would be up in arms, yet this is happening in our village and we are just being ignored. We are trying to get the pressure on so that something can be done about this."

Planning permission for a new water treatment plant has been in place for several years. However, locals haven't received any confirmation of a start date for construction.

"All we want is a proper waste treatment tank. It's a basic human right. We have a village that has been thrown to waste. You're talking about a beautiful picturesque village with a black hole filled with pollution right in the middle of it. All of this could be completely avoidable for the sake of one water treatment plant. The village is stagnating. It can't expand or grow economically despite its location at the centre of a natural beauty spot."

A petition was put forward some months ago urging Irish Water to address the issue as a matter of urgency.

FUNDING CONSTRAINTS

A spokesperson for Irish Water issued a response to concerns after being contacted by The Echo.

"Originally when the septic tank was installed circa 1930, only a small number of houses were connected," the spokesperson said. "The capacity of the septic tank is currently 200 PE (Population Equivalent) with 213 PE connected.

"The sewer network serving Ballingeary takes the effluent from the village and it is conveyed to the septic tank before the primary treated effluent is discharged to the Bunsheelin River; which flows into the River Lee.

"When the river floods, it can cause a backflow in the outlet pipe from the septic tank resulting in overflows from the septic tank. The sewer network in Ballingeary is a combined network with road gullies and surface sewers connected resulting in high flows to the network during heavy rainfall."

An upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant was said to be delayed due to financial reasons.

"An upgrade of Ballingeary wastewater treatment plant was included for in the current investment plan. However, the project was paused due to funding constraints. The project is currently being reconsidered for progression to finalise the concept design and commence the detailed design, planning and procurement. The timelines for delivery cannot be confirmed at this time but is not included in the investment cycle up to 2024."