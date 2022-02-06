Motorcyclist (50s) dies in Cork road crash

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the village of Ballineen, Co. Cork this afternoon, at approximately 1.45pm.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a car. The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 50s, was fatally injured during the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

No other injuries have been reported as a result of this collision.

The R586 road between Bandon and Bantry is currently closed in Ballineen as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was travelling on the R586 – the main road between Bandon and Bantry – this afternoon and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.