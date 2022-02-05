Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 17:28

Man pleads guilty to assault on garda in West Cork 

The incident took place last September. 
Liam Heylin

Castletownbere was the location for an assault on a member of An Garda Síochána last September and now a man has confessed to this crime.

31-year-old Jaanus Poldme of no fixed address was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Garda John O’Sullivan on September 2 2021 at Knockanroe, Castletownbere, County Cork.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing Garda John O’Sullivan, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing until February 17.

