Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 16:18

Cork court: Man confesses to cruelty to a child and assault of same girl 

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said a victim impact statement would have to be prepared. 
Cork court: Man confesses to cruelty to a child and assault of same girl 

The accused man was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to both counts. 

Liam Heylin

A 41-year-old man has confessed to charges of cruelty to a child over a three-year period and of assault causing harm to the same girl.

The accused man was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to both counts.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said a victim impact statement would have to be prepared.

The parties cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland asked for sentencing to be put back until February 23 and Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application.

The charges consist of assault causing harm to the child and child cruelty in that he did between May 11 2017 and March 12 2020 being a person having custody of a child, namely (the complainant), did wilfully assault or ill-treat in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering and/or injury to the said child’s health or seriously affect her well-being.

More in this section

Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Cork  Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Cork 
Men caught with 35k of cannabis on bus in Cork town Men caught with 35k of cannabis on bus in Cork town
UCC lights up for World Cancer Day UCC lights up for World Cancer Day
cork courtcork crime
Dirty empty dark corridor in abandoned building, doors, light in the end, perspective, way to freedom

Fine Gael organise online meeting to discuss dereliction and vacant housing 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more