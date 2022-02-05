Cork court: Man confesses to cruelty to a child and assault of same girl 

A 41-year-old man has confessed to charges of cruelty to a child over a three-year period and of assault causing harm to the same girl.

The accused man was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to both counts.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said a victim impact statement would have to be prepared.

The parties cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland asked for sentencing to be put back until February 23 and Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application.

The charges consist of assault causing harm to the child and child cruelty in that he did between May 11 2017 and March 12 2020 being a person having custody of a child, namely (the complainant), did wilfully assault or ill-treat in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering and/or injury to the said child’s health or seriously affect her well-being.