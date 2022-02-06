Have Sunday brunch with Stephanie Rainey on RedFM

CORK artist Stephanie Rainey is joining the RedFM presenting team hosting a show on Sunday mornings from 10am to 2pm.

The popular Glanmire artist stole the hearts of fans in 2015 when she shot to fame after the video for her ballad “Please Don’t Go” became an overnight viral hit.

Writing from the heart, Stephanie has released a string of hits including “100 Like Me” and “Question Mark,” and is very proud of how her songs resonate and connect with people.

Thrilled to now have a whole new platform to connect with her fans, Stephanie is really excited to take the reins on “Sunday Brunch with Stephanie Rainey,” the newest show on RedFM.

Speaking about her new Sunday morning show Stephanie said: “I am always really grateful to the people of Cork for supporting my career and RedFM has been so supportive to me over the years, as a radio station they are a great supporter of Irish music, great supporters of local talent and events in Cork, so for me, RedFM is a great fit.”

Stephanie said she wants her Sunday Brunch show to be uplifting and as positive as possible along with connecting with RedFM’s audience, hearing their stories and becoming their Sunday morning radio friend.

“I grew up listening to Sunday morning radio with my parents - it was always on - so it’s a really cool slot for me to get, I’m really excited about it, that it’s at that time.

"So I hope that I can carry through some of what I do as a musician, and what I am about to the radio show and that it translates.”

Diarmuid O’Leary CEO of Cork’s RedFM said: “We’re delighted that Stephanie Rainey is joining us. We’ve watched her successful music career develop over the last six or seven years and we’re excited about her next chapter.”

Join Stephanie for Sunday Brunch live on air and online each and every Sunday from 10am to 2pm on Cork’s RedFM.