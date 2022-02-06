Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 09:00

Man pleads guilty to money laundering charge involving 97k in cash 

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.
The 29-year-old was remanded on bail by Judge Helen Boyle. 

A Kerry man will be sentenced on April 25 on a charge of money-laundering in County Cork in respect of a sum of over €97,000 in cash.

Martin Aherne of Ballyseedy, Tralee, County Kerry, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

It related to March 21 last year at Barnagore, Ovens, County Cork, and referred to handling €97,580 cash being reckless as to whether or not it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The 29-year-old was remanded on bail by Judge Helen Boyle until April 25 to allow time for preparation of a probation report.

