Man stopped by gardaí at Kent station found to have swallowed package of heroin 

Gardaí stopped a man at Kent railway station in Cork and it was later established that he had ingested a €1,350 package of heroin.

Judge Marie Keane described this drug possession at Cork District Court as “dealing in death.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the case dated back to October 16 2020 when the accused was met by gardaí at Kent railway station.

He was arrested and brought to Bridewell garda station.

“No drugs were found in a search but he subsequently passed 8.3 grammes of Diamorphine (heroin) which he had concealed internally.

"The street value of the drugs was €1,350,” Sgt. Davis said.

40-year-old Connie Horgan of St. James’s Terrace, Ballinacurra, Midleton, County Cork, pleaded guilty to having the drugs for sale or supply.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the memo of interview quoted one of the detectives acknowledging that they did not believe he was a significant drug deal.

Drug-free for a number of years

“He had been previously addicted to heroin. He managed to break the addiction and stay drug-free for a number of years,” Mr Cuddigan said.

However, the solicitor said the accused ended up turning to heroin again after experiencing a lot of pain following an accident.

Mr Cuddigan said Connie Horgan was in a building where the lights failed and he fell down a stairs and broke his shoulder.

The defence solicitor said the defendant shared some heroin with people his own age at what he described as “a very very low level.”

Mr Cuddigan said the defendant had managed once again to get clear of heroin.

Judge Marie Keane said, “This is a very significant amount of heroin.

"We all know well that this is dealing in death. Low level drug dealing? It is anything but.”

However, because of the endeavours the accused had made to get clear of heroin she imposed a four-month suspended jail term.