Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 13:37

Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Cork 

A man in his 20s has been arrested. 
Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Cork 

Gardaí have seized approximately €42,000 of drugs following searches carried out in Cobh.

A mon is in Garda custody following the seizure of cocaine and cannabis at a house in Cobh on Friday. 

"Gardaí have seized approximately €42,000 of drugs following searches carried out in Cobh, Co. Cork, yesterday," a spokesperson said.

"Midleton Gardaí conducted the search of a house under warrant and recovered approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis and €2,000 of suspected cocaine." 

Further searches were conducted by gardaí in the area, which resulted in the recovery of €20,000 of suspected cannabis.

"A man aged in his 20s was arrested in relation to this seizure and taken to Midleton Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996," the spokesperson said. 

"This investigation is ongoing." 

Read More

Gardaí seize nearly €600,000 worth of drugs in Cork town

More in this section

UCC lights up for World Cancer Day UCC lights up for World Cancer Day
Gardaí seize nearly €600,000 worth of drugs in Cork town Gardaí seize nearly €600,000 worth of drugs in Cork town
Cork Defence Forces commemorate momentous War of Independence event Cork Defence Forces commemorate momentous War of Independence event
cork gardacobh
Men caught with 35k of cannabis on bus in Cork town

Men caught with 35k of cannabis on bus in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more