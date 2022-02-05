Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Cork 

A mon is in Garda custody following the seizure of cocaine and cannabis at a house in Cobh on Friday.

"Gardaí have seized approximately €42,000 of drugs following searches carried out in Cobh, Co. Cork, yesterday," a spokesperson said.

"Midleton Gardaí conducted the search of a house under warrant and recovered approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis and €2,000 of suspected cocaine."

Further searches were conducted by gardaí in the area, which resulted in the recovery of €20,000 of suspected cannabis.

"A man aged in his 20s was arrested in relation to this seizure and taken to Midleton Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996," the spokesperson said.

"This investigation is ongoing."