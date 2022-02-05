Calls for college campus on Cork's northside 

THE Government is being urged to instruct University College Cork and Munster Technological University to open campuses on the northside of the city.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould raised the issue in the Dáil, where he praised Cork’s universities but noted that there is no university campus on the northside of the city.

He said there are low levels of university attendance on the northside and described how students from the area can face longer travel times to attend university than students from elsewhere.

Mr Gould said he had met with UCC on the issue but that “disappointingly, they aren’t considering expansion into the northside, despite acknowledging the benefits this could have and the low take-up of third level in the area”.

He said he had also requested a meeting with MTU to discuss the matter.