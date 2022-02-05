Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

'This is simply beyond description': Man jailed after ‘absolutely horrific’ crime spree

The judge imposed a number of consecutive sentences. 
'This is simply beyond description': Man jailed after ‘absolutely horrific’ crime spree

Judge Marie Keane imposed a sentence of 17 months on Jamie Russell of Harbour View Road, Cork, at Cork District Court for a total of 13 separate offences. 

Liam Heylin

A young man’s crime spree in Cork which saw him burgle several houses and crash a €7,000 BMW motorbike he stole from one property was described by the sentencing judge as “absolutely horrific”.

Judge Marie Keane imposed a sentence of 17 months on Jamie Russell of Harbour View Road, Cork, at Cork District Court for a total of 13 separate offences including burglaries, criminal damage, interference with cars, and stealing cars — and in one case the BMW motorbike that was crashed and written off.

“This is absolutely horrific,” said Judge Keane. “That it is the only word to describe your conduct, Mr Russell. You simply went around interfering with and taking vehicles without any regard for the persons whose homes you visited. This is simply beyond description.”

The judge imposed a number of consecutive sentences totalling 17 months.

“Outrageous — and not a word about compensating people,” said Judge Keane.

The judge dealt with the sentencing hearing where the 20-year-old appeared by video link from prison. She said the accused should have been present in person to be sentenced.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said: “He is only turned 20. He has two children. He is supported by his mother. During this spree he was under the influence of tablets. He has some sort of addiction to tablets.”

Mr Burke said that following the spree of crimes in September and October last, he was arrested and remanded in custody, and has been in jail since November.

Many of the crimes were carried out at houses on Model Farm Rd and at cars parked outside them.

Russell also committed offences at Lee Road, Glasheen, Castletreasure in Douglas, and Seminary Court in Blackpool.

Some of the offences saw him taking coins from unlocked cars. Others saw him burgling houses.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on October 3 last at Model Farm Rd, Russell stole a BMW motorcycle from the garage of a property. As he attempted to drive the powerful bike he crashed it and effectively wrote it off, resulting in a €7,000 loss for the owner.

Another motorbike was stolen by Russell at Seminary Court in Blackpool, and on this occasion he caused €500 worth of damage, the court heard.

More in this section

Gardaí seize nearly €600,000 worth of drugs in Cork town Gardaí seize nearly €600,000 worth of drugs in Cork town
Cork Defence Forces commemorate momentous War of Independence event Cork Defence Forces commemorate momentous War of Independence event
Law and justice concept Child thrown against wall after trying to protect mother from assault by father, Cork court hears
cork courtcourts
UCC lights up for World Cancer Day

UCC lights up for World Cancer Day

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more