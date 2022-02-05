'It is demoralising and disheartening': Vandals hit primary school three times in a week

THE principal of a Cork City primary school said he is “disheartened” following three separate incidents of criminal damage that occurred on their school grounds this week.

Recreational property was damaged on three different nights which is expected to cost the Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers school on Redemption Road €3,000 to replace.

The school will also have to erect fencing to protect their school property from further incidents which it is envisaged will cost up to €10,000. School principal Adrian Breathneach said people had broken into the school grounds on three nights this week and had burnt rubber matting.

“When we have arrived at school this week, the bonfires were still going and you could smell the smoke. This all started last Monday night. It has happened three nights this week and even with security, they are still coming in. They are coming into an outside yard and doing wreck.

“We have palisade fences up around the school which means they can’t come into the school. They have burnt rubber matting up to a value of €3,000. We had a security guard on duty on Thursday night until 2am and they must have come in after that,” he said.

The primary school principal said they will now fundraise in order to raise money to replace the mats and erect fencing around the school to protect the school property.

“The only thing we can do is to erect a security fence to keep them out. We can’t do anything else. It is the local community that suffers from these actions. These people who are doing this are not even thinking about the ramifications for all. It is costing us a lot of money. To get a palisade fence up now will probably cost around €10,000. We are going to have to fundraise unfortunately because we don’t have it.”

Mr Breathneach said the criminal damage is the work of a small minority.

“It is demoralising and disheartening. Parents need to be aware of what is going on and know where their children are at night. It is out of control.... We are appealing for parents to be more vigilant,” he added.

Local councillor Kenneth Collins, who is a member of the school board of management, said “it is not good enough to have people going in there destroying their property.”

A spokesperson for the gardaí told The Echo that investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on the grounds of an educational premises on Redemption Road. It is understood the incident occurred between the hours of 3pm on Wednesday, February 3, 2022, and 8am on Thursday morning, February 3, 2022. Recreational property was damaged during the incident.

“Gardaí in Watercourse Road are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them. Any person who noticed unusual activity in the vicinity of Redemption Road on the evening of February 2 2022 and the early hours of February 3 2022 is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Watercourse Garda Station on 021 455 8260 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”