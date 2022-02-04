Gardaí seize nearly €600,000 worth of drugs in Cork town

Gardaí seized around €590,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in north Cork this afternoon.

According to the Garda Press Office, the discovery was made after a car was stopped for road traffic offences.

The driver, a man in his late 40s, was arrested and the car was seized.

"At approximately 2:20pm, Gardaí attached to the Fermoy Roads Policing Unit, whilst conducting a checkpoint, stopped a car for road traffic offences," the Garda Press Office said.

"A search of the car was carried out resulting in the discovery of approximately €380,000 of cannabis and €210,000 of cocaine, both subject to analysis."

The driver is currently detained at Fermoy Garda Stattion under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.