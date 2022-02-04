Cork Simon director pays tribute to staff’s ‘awe-inspiring efforts’ in its ‘most difficult year ever’

CORK Simon Community provided support to almost 1,000 people in 2020 in what has been described as the charity’s “most difficult year ever”.

The charity, which was established over 50 years ago, recently published its Annual Impact Report, highlighting the work it achieved during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, 978 people were supported across all Cork Simon services.

Between the charity’s emergency shelter and night light facility, an average of 45 people per night relied on Cork Simon emergency accommodation in 2020.

In 2020, Simon helped 45 people into secure and affordable independent and supported housing — seven fewer than in 2019 due to the impact of Covid.

However, the charity said the number of people in long-term homelessness in its emergency accommodation fell by 16% in 2020.

“This is partly due to the rollout of our Housing First project, which continued throughout the pandemic,” Cork Simon said.

In 2020 Cork Simon also supported 114 people back into education, training, and employment; 62 people were supported into addiction treatment and aftercare services, and 7,746 hot meals were served to men and women who used Cork Simon’s soup run in 2020.

A key project that the group completed in 2021 was the renovation of the St Joachim and Anne’s building on Anglesea Street.

Work at the site commenced in 2019 to sensitively convert the listed building into eight independent living flats for people who were trapped in long-term homelessness.

However, in 2020 construction work on the project was delayed as a result of the pandemic.

Following the publication of the charity’s 2020 Annual Impact Report, director of the Cork Simon Community, Dr Dermot Kavanagh, spoke of the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic brought.

“We had to operate at breakneck speed to try and get the basics into place, ensuring there was PPE for everybody, ensuring there was clear guidance on handwashing, on social distancing, on isolating yourself, and working together in partnership with the city council to ensure that we could reduce the amount of people sharing rooms, reduce the amount of people in our Night Light service so there was a minimum of two-metre distancing between everybody,” he said.

“Cork City Council played a vital role in bringing extra emergency accommodation into the system and the HSE were absolutely vital in providing us with clear public health guidelines and clear public health advice throughout the pandemic [and] in ensuring isolation facilities were available off-site for people who might have symptoms.”

Dr Kavanagh expressed his gratitude to those who continued to support the charity during the pandemic.

“The people of Cork stood up to the plate and continued to support us like never before.

“They really dug deep and because of that we were able to get through the first year of the pandemic without suffering the kind of financial crisis that we’d anticipated,” he said.

“Because of the incredible support we had from our partners and our donors during the course of 2020, we were able to keep the show on the road and we were able to continue to provide shelter, support, and pathways to housing for almost 1,000 during the course of the year.”

Dr Kavangh also paid tribute to Cork Simon staff and volunteers for their “awe-inspiring efforts”.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all our staff, volunteers, and to our board for the incredible courage and commitment throughout what was definitely our most difficult year ever.”