Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 15:34

Man pleaded guilty to indecent assault of girl in 1980s

No details of the circumstances of the indecent assault or the injured party were given in court.
The accused man came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court having previously signed a plea of guilty to the charge. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 79-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of indecently assault a girl back in the 1980s.

The accused man came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court having previously signed a plea of guilty to the charge.

The defendant affirmed his plea of guilty to the charge that between May 1982 and May 1985 he indecently assaulted her.

No details of the circumstances of the indecent assault or the injured party were given in court.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused on bail for sentencing on April 29 to allow time for preparation of a probation report on the accused and the preparation of a victim impact statement.

