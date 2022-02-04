WATCH: Youghal RNLI come to the rescue of dog who fell 100ft off cliff edge

Volunteer crew members of Youghal RNLI came to the rescue of a dog who fell 100ft off a cliff in Waterford earlier this week.

Crew members launched the inshore lifeboat shortly before 5:50pm on Wednesday evening following a request from the Irish Coast Guard that a dog had fallen from the cliff edge into the water below.

“The Pointer who had been out for an afternoon walk with its owner along Ardmore Cliffs had gotten into trouble when it fell the 100ft drop down into the sea.

“A member of the public quickly alerted the Coast Guard who then requested the launch of Youghal RNLI’s lifeboat.

“Under the helm of Jason Ansbro, the lifeboat headed to the location given where the crew quickly found the dog waiting for them on a rock it had swam to,” Youghal RNLI said in a statement.

Weather conditions at the time were described as fair with a south to southwesterly force 1-2 light breeze and an ebbing tide.

Despite the darkness of the evening, Youghal RNLI said that, fortunately, there was good visibility.

Once on scene, the lifeboat was steadied at the base of the cliff and two crew members reached out and lifted the dog from the rock to bring it onboard the lifeboat.

The dog, whilst shaken from the weather conditions, was miraculously uninjured.

The crew then brought the dog safely back to Ardmore Pier where it was reunited with its owner and met by Ardmore Coast Guard.

“We were delighted that the dog wasn’t injured from the fall from such a height and happy to see it in such good spirits despite his ordeal,” Youghal RNLI Helm Jason Ansbro said.

“Our concern with incidents like this is that the owner or a member of the public may enter the water to help the animal and end up endangering themselves.

“Thankfully, this wasn't the case and the passer-by did the right thing by calling for help.

“We would remind dog owners to keep their pet on a lead if close to a cliff edge or the water’s edge.

“If your dog does go into the water or gets stuck in mud for example, we would advise not going in after them.

“Instead, move to a place where the dog can get out easily and call them if you think they can get out themselves.

“If you are worried your dog can’t get out, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

Other Youghal RNLI members who were involved in the rescue operation were Kevin Daly, Liam Keogh and Ivan Bryan.