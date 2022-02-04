Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 12:24

Walk-in vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city this weekend

There will be a walk-in vaccination clinic at City Hall this weekend for dose one and two vaccines and the booster dose.
A walk-in clinic will take place at City Hall this weekend.

Breda Graham

People are being invited to a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Cork City Hall to avail of vaccinations this weekend.

A walk-in clinic will take place at City Hall for both doses of the vaccine on Friday, February 4 from 11am to 7pm, Saturday, February 5 from 11am to 7pm and Sunday, February 6 from 9am to 4pm.

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 16 years and over will take place at Cork City Hall on Friday from 11am to 7pm, Saturday from 11am to 7pm and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for healthcare workers will also take place at Cork City Hall at the same times over the weekend.

Those who have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated must wait for three months after infection before they get a booster dose.

Registration for those who have not already registered will take place at the vaccination centre and people will need their PPSN, photo ID, their Eircoe and an email address and mobile number. Those who have already registered online will have their details available at the vaccination centre.

For those attending for a second dose, it must be 21 days or longer since receiving the first dose and proof of the first dose vaccination and photo ID is required.

Those attending for a booster dose should bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination and healthcare workers should bring proof of work ID.

People with any concerns regarding vaccination are advised to discuss them with their GP.

For more information click here.

