Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 09:10

Gardaí arrest man following seizure of €260k worth of suspected cannabis herb in Ballincollig

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Bridewell Garda Station

GARDAÍ have arrested a man and seized €260,000 in suspected cannabis herb following two searches in Ballincollig, Co.Cork yesterday.

Personnel attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit conducted a search of a property in Ballincollig at 7pm on Thursday. 

A small quantity of suspected cannabis herb was located in this first search, along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

A follow-up search was carried out at a nearby residence and approximately 13kg of cannabis herb, believed to be valued at €260,000, was seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

