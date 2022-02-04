'It is frankly disgusting that patients are put under this kind of strain': Cork TDs urge Government to act on true cost of cancer 

It is also being urged to put a stop to the situation where debt collection agencies are used to collect monies owed to public hospitals from patients with cancer.
The call to action coincides with World Cancer Day, which takes place today.
For individuals who do not have a medical card or private health insurance, every chemotherapy or radiotherapy appointment currently costs €80, to a maximum of €800 per annum.
Invoices are often sent to patients within days of their first treatment being administered and, if they are not paid within six weeks, debt collection agencies are hired to pursue the debt.
Speaking to The Echo, West Cork Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said it was “unconscionable” that cancer patients are being pursued by debt collection agencies for bills related to their treatment.
“It is frankly disgusting that patients, while they are at their most vulnerable in the middle of their treatment, are put under this kind of unnecessary strain,” she said.
In the Dáil, the Social Democrats called for the €80 inpatient charge to be abolished for cancer patients, for public hospitals to no longer use debt collection agencies, and for the commitment in the Programme for Government to introduce caps on parking charges be immediately introduced.