Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 17:36

An offer you can't refuse: 'Plant orphanage' will care for your neglected greenery

A 'plant orphanage’ has been established at the popular eatery and event venue, the Marina Market.
An offer you can't refuse: 'Plant orphanage' will care for your neglected greenery

The new initiative is to help brighten up the warehouse food hall while giving a new home to plants that are being neglected by their owners or that need a larger space to grow. Picture Denis Minihane

Roisin Burke

Do you have a wilting succulent or a poorly looking pansy?

Are you too busy to water your greenery and prune your plants?

It could be time to give your green friend a new lease of life somewhere they can make loads of plant friends.

A ‘plant orphanage’ has been established at the popular eatery and event venue, The Marina Market.

The new initiative is to help brighten up the warehouse food hall while giving a new home to plants that are being neglected by their owners or that need a larger space to grow.

The Marina Market team announced on social media that they will be accepting orphaned plants, promising to give them all the nourishment and space they might need.

The plants can be dropped off at the Marina Market, by the large potted plant in front of Oak Fire Pizza and Toasted or larger plants can be collected by the Marina Market team at an arranged time and place.

For more information or to arrange a collection, contact Marina market at Hello@marinamarket.ie.

The Marina Market 'plant orphanage'. For more information or to arrange a collection, contact Marina market at Hello@marinamarket.ie.
The Marina Market 'plant orphanage'. For more information or to arrange a collection, contact Marina market at Hello@marinamarket.ie.

More in this section

Two men caught with €35k cannabis on bus in Cork town to be sentenced later this month Two men caught with €35k cannabis on bus in Cork town to be sentenced later this month
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Man pleads guilty to production of child pornography in Cork
Planning application lodged for more than 100 homes in Cork village Planning application lodged for more than 100 homes in Cork village
<p>Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55, former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75, John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own the Station House Hotel, had been accused of illegally holding the event in August 2020. Station House Hotel, Clifden, Co. Galway.</p>

Breaking: All 'golfgate' charges dismissed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more