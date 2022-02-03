An offer you can't refuse: 'Plant orphanage' will care for your neglected greenery

Do you have a wilting succulent or a poorly looking pansy?

Are you too busy to water your greenery and prune your plants?

It could be time to give your green friend a new lease of life somewhere they can make loads of plant friends.

A ‘plant orphanage’ has been established at the popular eatery and event venue, The Marina Market.

The new initiative is to help brighten up the warehouse food hall while giving a new home to plants that are being neglected by their owners or that need a larger space to grow.

The Marina Market team announced on social media that they will be accepting orphaned plants, promising to give them all the nourishment and space they might need.

The plants can be dropped off at the Marina Market, by the large potted plant in front of Oak Fire Pizza and Toasted or larger plants can be collected by the Marina Market team at an arranged time and place.

For more information or to arrange a collection, contact Marina market at Hello@marinamarket.ie.