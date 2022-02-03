Man pleads guilty to production of child pornography in Cork

A 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography in Midleton, County Cork.

Alan Cashman was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to the two charges against him.

He admitted knowingly producing child pornography between June 3 and July 4 2017.

The second count he admitted was of knowingly possessing child pornography between May 29 2016 and July 22 2016 at his home at Templenacarriga, Midleton, County Cork.

Defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell said to Judge Helen Boyle:

“My application is that the matter would go back for sentence on bail for a report from a forensic psychologist which would be of assistance to the court.”

Ms O’Connell SC said the psychologist had been treating the defendant since 2019 so that his clinical findings would be of use.

“He has no previous convictions and there has been no difficulties since,” Ms O’Connell said.

Judge Boyle adjourned sentencing until April 28.