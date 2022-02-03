Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 17:05

Man pleads guilty to production of child pornography in Cork

Man pleads guilty to production of child pornography in Cork

Alan Cashman was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to the two charges against him. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography in Midleton, County Cork.

Alan Cashman was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to the two charges against him.

He admitted knowingly producing child pornography between June 3 and July 4 2017.

The second count he admitted was of knowingly possessing child pornography between May 29 2016 and July 22 2016 at his home at Templenacarriga, Midleton, County Cork.

Defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell said to Judge Helen Boyle: 

“My application is that the matter would go back for sentence on bail for a report from a forensic psychologist which would be of assistance to the court.” 

Ms O’Connell SC said the psychologist had been treating the defendant since 2019 so that his clinical findings would be of use.

“He has no previous convictions and there has been no difficulties since,” Ms O’Connell said.

Judge Boyle adjourned sentencing until April 28.

More in this section

Breaking: All 'golfgate' charges dismissed Breaking: All 'golfgate' charges dismissed
Two men caught with €35k cannabis on bus in Cork town to be sentenced later this month Two men caught with €35k cannabis on bus in Cork town to be sentenced later this month
Planning application lodged for more than 100 homes in Cork village Planning application lodged for more than 100 homes in Cork village
cork court
An offer you can't refuse: 'Plant orphanage' will care for your neglected greenery

An offer you can't refuse: 'Plant orphanage' will care for your neglected greenery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more