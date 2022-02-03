Two men caught with €35k cannabis on bus in Cork town to be sentenced later this month

Two Polish men caught with €35,000 worth of cannabis on a bus going through Midleton were remanded in custody for sentencing on February 21.

Both men affirmed previously entered signed pleas of guilty when they appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by video link from prison.

Krzstof Dziezanowski and Artur Gaydowski, with an address at Olympia apartments, Parnell Street, Waterford, affirmed their pleas of guilty to the main charge of having been in possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply on September 15 at Youghal Road, Midleton, County Cork, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000. This threshold figure allows for a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless the sentencing judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded both men, who are aged around 30, in custody until their sentencing hearing in three weeks.

A Polish interpreter was present in court to translate proceedings by video link to prison for the two accused.

The case was brought arising out of the seizure of cannabis herb as part of Operation Tara on the afternoon of Wednesday September 15, 2021.

Gardaí described it as part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Midleton via public transport.

The Midleton District Drug Unit carried out a checkpoint on Youghal Road and stopped a public bus and conducted a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 and cannabis herb with a street value of €35,000 was seized.