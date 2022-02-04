Cork cinema group raises over €2,000 for charity

A CORK cinema group has raised over €2000 for Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP).

The Gate Cinemas raised the funding through its annual Christmas Giving Appeal, which has been running for over 10 years.

Usually, the cinema asks people to donate non-perishable food items for Christmas hampers as part of the appeal. However, due to the pandemic, monetary donations to SVP were accepted in 2021 instead.

"We still wanted to help in some capacity and our schools, suppliers, and contractors have always been extremely generous to our appeals," a spokesperson for The Gate Cinemas said.

"Ballygown National School has come to us a number of times to screen their school show on the big screen in our Mallow Cinema and this year donated the cost of the screening to the SVP Giving Appeal.

"We also wish to thank Conor McGowan, Michael Barry & Sons Heating and Plumbing and Sherry Fitzgerald Cork for their very generous donations."

All donations were matched by the Gate Cinemas raising a total of €2,150 was presented to Paddy O'Flynn, Regional President of St Vincent De Paul, this week.

"This very generous donation will be used by our SVP volunteers to support people experiencing food and energy poverty along with growing educational demands," Mr O'Flynn said.

Margaret Greene, General Manager of the Gate Cinemas, added: "This is the start of an exciting year-round collaboration between the Gate Cinemas and SVP, with a view to focusing on their education fund which helps students at all levels of education."