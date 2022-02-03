Dangerous driving charge against man allegedly involved in head-on collision in Cork village withdrawn

The state has withdrawn a dangerous driving charge against the driver of a car who had been allegedly involved in a head-on collision with another car at Watergrasshill.

A jury heard the trial last year in which there was disputed evidence about whether or not the accused motorist had told others at the scene that a dog had run out in front of him.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court Judge Helen Boyle has been told by prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly that a nolle prosequi was being entered by the state which in effect is a withdrawal of the prosecution case.

The injured man said the accused told him that a dog had run out in front of him. Two other witnesses said the Polish man used the word, “Dog”, and gestured to the effect that a dog had run out in front of him.

Piotr Skoczylas of Curragh Woods, Frankfield, Cork, denied ever saying anything about a dog at the scene of the early morning crash.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge of dangerous driving causing serious injury to Liam O’Riordan at Meenane, Watergrasshill, County Cork, early on the morning of April 3 2019.

Last September at Cork Circuit Criminal Court a jury failed to reach any verdict in the case.

Judge Helen Boyle told them to record a finding of disagreement and the case was put back until this week. Two jurors were discharged in the course of the trial but the prosecution and defence agreed to go ahead with a jury of ten.

54-year-old Skoczylas said he was driving his Volkswagen Jetta. He testified through an interpreter, “I saw a car in my lane. I swerved and panicked and went in to his lane. He must have looked and done the same – went back in to his lane – and we crashed.”