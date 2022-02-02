Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 19:31

Cork weather station records its driest January in almost half a century

Cork weather station records its driest January in almost half a century

Ella Motherway and Imelda Forde enjoy the view of Sherkin Island on a balmy winter afternoon where temperatures reached a high of fourteen degrees in Baltimore, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon

Amy Nolan

LAST month marked a “very dry month overall”, with one Cork weather station recording its driest January in almost 50 years, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for January 2022.

All monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their long-term average (LTA) last month.

The weather station at Sherkin Island had its driest January on record since the station was set up 49 years ago.

Over the course of the month, it recorded 45.2mm of rainfall — 34% of its LTA.

Elsewhere in Cork, the weather station at Cork Airport recorded the driest January since 1964 whilst the station at Moore Park in Fermoy had its driest January since 1992.

Temperatures were also above average during the month of January.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

It marked the fifth consecutive month where all stations had above average monthly mean temperatures.

Deviations from monthly mean air temperature ranged from 0.1C (5.4C mean temperature) at Dublin Airport to 1.9C (7C mean temperature) at Finner in Donegal.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 5.1C (0.5C above their LTA) at both Mullingar, in Westmeath and Dunsany, in Meath to 8.2C at both Sherkin Island and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry (0.6C, 0.9C above their LTA respectively).

Ten stations had their highest maximum temperature for January on record on New Year’s Day, with record lengths ranging from between 11 and 72 years.

All available sunshine totals were also above their LTA last month.

Read More

New pub set for city centre set to be open on time for Cork Jazz

More in this section

New pub set for city centre set to be open on time for Cork Jazz New pub set for city centre set to be open on time for Cork Jazz
Co-founder of Cork cat welfare charity given suspended sentence for stealing €27,500 of its donations Co-founder of Cork cat welfare charity given suspended sentence for stealing €27,500 of its donations
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man accused of sexually assaulting young woman as she sat on a bench in Cork city centre 
cork weather
<p>Self-scheduled appointments for the Covid-19 booster vaccination are available in West Cork over the next number of days.</p>

Self-schedule Covid-19 vaccination appointments available for West Cork next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more