Cork weather station records its driest January in almost half a century

LAST month marked a “very dry month overall”, with one Cork weather station recording its driest January in almost 50 years, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for January 2022.

All monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their long-term average (LTA) last month.

The weather station at Sherkin Island had its driest January on record since the station was set up 49 years ago.

Over the course of the month, it recorded 45.2mm of rainfall — 34% of its LTA.

Elsewhere in Cork, the weather station at Cork Airport recorded the driest January since 1964 whilst the station at Moore Park in Fermoy had its driest January since 1992.

Temperatures were also above average during the month of January.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

It marked the fifth consecutive month where all stations had above average monthly mean temperatures.

Deviations from monthly mean air temperature ranged from 0.1C (5.4C mean temperature) at Dublin Airport to 1.9C (7C mean temperature) at Finner in Donegal.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 5.1C (0.5C above their LTA) at both Mullingar, in Westmeath and Dunsany, in Meath to 8.2C at both Sherkin Island and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry (0.6C, 0.9C above their LTA respectively).

Ten stations had their highest maximum temperature for January on record on New Year’s Day, with record lengths ranging from between 11 and 72 years.

All available sunshine totals were also above their LTA last month.