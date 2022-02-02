Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 20:28

Cork farmer pleads guilty to neglect of cattle 

The farmer also admitted failing to give the cattle enough clean drinking water. 
Cork farmer pleads guilty to neglect of cattle 

Judge Boyle put the case back until June 23 for sentencing with the accused remanded on continuing bail until then. Picture: iStock

LiamHeylin

A Dunmanway farmer has pleaded guilty to the neglect of cattle and failing to give them enough clean drinking water.

The case came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where barrister Alan O’Dwyer asked to have the accused man arraigned on two charges.

Trevor Deane of Lettergorman, Dunmanway, County Cork, pleaded guilty to both charges.

Trevor Deane, who is aged around 40, admitted that he failed to provide a sufficient quantity of wholesome uncontaminated drinking water to bovine animals under his control.

He also pleaded guilty to neglecting or being reckless regarding the health of bovine animals on February 4 2021.

Mr O’Dwyer asked for a lengthy adjournment of sentencing until the second next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The defence barrister said a report was required by the defence from an agricultural consultant and that legal aid was also required to cover such a report.

Judge Helen Boyle granted that application.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly said there was no issue with the defence application to adjourn sentencing.

Judge Boyle put the case back until June 23 for sentencing with the accused remanded on continuing bail until then.

So far no details have been given on the background circumstances giving rise to the case.

It is anticipated that the facts of the case will be outlined by the investigating garda or by an agricultural inspector when the matter next comes before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

More in this section

New pub set for city centre set to be open in time for Cork Jazz New pub set for city centre set to be open in time for Cork Jazz
Co-founder of Cork cat welfare charity given suspended sentence for stealing €27,500 of its donations Co-founder of Cork cat welfare charity given suspended sentence for stealing €27,500 of its donations
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man accused of sexually assaulting young woman as she sat on a bench in Cork city centre 
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 31, 2022

Self-schedule Covid-19 vaccination appointments available for West Cork next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more