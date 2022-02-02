Man accused of sexually assaulting young woman as she sat on a bench in Cork city centre 

A young woman was sexually assaulted as she sat on a bench on Grand Parade in Cork, it was alleged as gardaí objected to bail being granted to the accused man.

Garda Lorna Healy arrested Adam Boyle of St. John’s Well Fairhill, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

He was cautioned that he did not have to make a reply but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence. He made no reply.

31-year-old Adam Boyle was charged with carrying out a sexual assault on a woman in her twenties at Grand Parade, Cork, on the evening of June 7 2021.

The Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that the case could be heard at Cork District Court rather than by indictment, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

Judge Marie Keane asked for an outline of the allegations so that she could decide if she was accepting jurisdiction to deal with the case at the district court.

Garda Healy said it was alleged that the young woman was sitting on a public bench on Grand Parade late in the evening at a bus stop when she was approached by a man fondled and groped her left breast and had no permission to approach her.

Judge Keane said she would accept jurisdiction for the case.

In the objection to bail, Garda Healy expressed concern that the accused would not turn up for the case if granted bail.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke called the defendant to give evidence in the bail application. Boyle said he did have a drink problem and was on a methadone treatment programme but he would turn up in court if granted bail.

Judge Keane said, “I refuse bail. I am not satisfied he will appear.” The judge remanded him in custody for one week on the sexual assault charge.