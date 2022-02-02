Court action settled in the case of man who claimed he was exposed to ammonia fumes at Cork factory

A security man who claimed he was exposed to ammonia fumes in a Cork meat processing plant has settled his High Court action.

Father of three Brian White who has not worked since the alleged exposure seven years ago had told the court how he became “overwhelmed and dizzy” as he took readings in the Kepak factory compressor room.

On the second day of the hearing today Mr White’s counsel, Dr John O’Mahony SC told the court the case had been resolved and could be struck out. He told Mr Justice Paul Coffey that loss of earnings in the case had been calculated up to March 2016.

In evidence to the court Mr White said he staggered out of the factory compressor room and gasped for air.

“My eyes were burning. I had a sore throat and a savage pain in the head,” he told Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

Mr White said he went to get a maintenance man and had to stop his car to throw up but at one stage when he was vomiting he fell over and hurt his wrist. He said he continued with his work but he “was getting worse and worse."

He said he had no knowledge of ammonia and had not received instruction on the chemical.

At the opening of the case, Dr John O'Mahony SC said Mr White suffered severe injuries. Counsel said his side alleged the training offered for very noxious chemicals was “grossly inadequate.”

Experts in the case he said would say the leakage was probably caused by a design fault where the ammonia expelled from the room got back in but this has subsequently been changed.

Dr O'Mahony said an investigation into the 2015 incident reported the gas detection system in the room was “faulty and old and was not fit for purpose.”

Brian White (51), Pollardstown, Mitchelstown, Co Cork had sued the meat processing plant Kepak Cork with registered offices in Clonee, Co Meath and which runs the processing plant at Watergrasshill, Co Cork along with his employer Las Security Ltd which has offices at Damastown Industrial Park, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin.

He claimed that while taking readings in the compressor room of the Kepak plant on September 23, 2015, he was allegedly overcome by toxic ammonia fumes.

He further claimed there was an alleged failure to provide a safe place of work for him and there was also an alleged failure to provide him with adequate training or instruction.

The claims were denied by the defendants and Kepak also claimed there was alleged contributory negligence on the part of Mr White because he had gone back into the room with the maintenance man after reporting the incident.