Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 11:15

Requirement to go to court and give evidence putting people off reporting dog fouling, says Cork City Council

Information obtained by Labour local area rep Peter Horgan shows that Cork City Council issued zero fines for dog fouling offences in 2019 and 2020.
Requirement to go to court and give evidence putting people off reporting dog fouling, says Cork City Council

The local authority issued two fines for dog fouling offences in 2021

Darragh Bermingham

CALLS have been made for dog fouling offences to be tackled locally and across Cork city to ensure people can enjoy public spaces safely.

Information obtained by Labour local area rep Peter Horgan shows that Cork City Council issued zero fines for dog fouling offences in 2019 and 2020.

While the local authority did issue two fines for such offences in 2021, Mr Horgan said this is not good enough.

He called for new bylaws and national legislation to tackle the issue of dog fouling in Cork city and across Ireland.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Horgan said:

“It's important for the health and safety of all pedestrians, children, those with mobility issues, and those with buggies that we have clean footpaths to walk on.

“The laws and enforcement on dog fouling are not up to scratch.

“It isn't about curtain twitching, it's ensuring that we can all enjoy the public facilities safely,” he added.

“Posters on lamp-posts are just being ignored. We need a complete sea change in how we tackle the problem.” 

Cork City Council was contacted for comment.

Responding to previous stories on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority’s environment section said that, to issue a fine, the “litter warden must actually witness both the dog depositing faeces and the person in control of the dog neglecting to remove the faeces”.

“The practicalities associated with this mean that it is almost impossible to issue fines for such offences,” they added.

The Council spokesperson explained that, alternatively, a member of the public who witnesses a dog fouling offence can make a complaint to the litter warden or litter management section.

However, the spokesperson went on to add that, in such a case, a fine can only be issued “if the complainant can provide the identity and address of the person who was in charge of the dog at the time, and if the complainant is prepared to go to court if necessary and give evidence”.

“The legal requirement for the complainant to go to court in such cases is a barrier for members of the public proceeding with their complaint as anonymity is often required by members of the public who report such instances,” the spokesperson added.

Read More

Cork secondary school launches a specialised Digital Media Hub

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Cork TD calls on the Minister for Education to provide more choice on the Junior Cert exams
Charity looking to recruit volunteers following record number of calls from Cork for help Charity looking to recruit volunteers following record number of calls from Cork for help
Go-ahead for residential scheme at site of former Cork city Garda station Go-ahead for residential scheme at site of former Cork city Garda station
cork city council
<p>The search operation is focused along the River Lee in Bishopstown.</p>

Search operation underway for missing man (60s) in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more