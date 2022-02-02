Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 10:53

Renowned Cork theatre company to bring play to The Big Apple

The Same opens on Wednesday, February 16 at the Irish Arts Centre and continues until March 6.
Eileen Walsh in 'The Same'.

Amy Nolan

Renowned Cork theatre company Corcadorca is set to stage their award-winning production of The Same by Enda Walsh in New York later this month. 

The Same opens on Wednesday, February 16 at the Irish Arts Centre and continues until March 6.

Directed by Pat Kiernan, with music and sound design by Peter Power, the play centres on two women, both named Lisa, who meet for the first time, and they come to realise they have more in common than just a name.

This immersive, mind-bending drama, features tour-de-force performances by two of Ireland’s most celebrated theatre actors, Eileen Walsh and Catherine Walsh.

"We are delighted to be working with Corcadorca, and Enda, to bring The Same to New York for the Irish Arts Centre’s first season in their new building," International Producer, Maura O’Keeffe of Once Off Productions, said.

"I’ve long been a fan of both and excited to be bringing this work to an international audience."

Corcadorca first performed The Same at the Old Cork Prison in 2017 and since then have been recognised with numerous awards for the production.

Cork teacher faces up to make-up challenge

