Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 17:39

Emergency Department at CUH 'exceptionally busy'

Management have advised people to explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.
Some patients may experience a delay in the ED due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions at CUH.

Breda Graham

Management have advised that the Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days.

Some patients may experience a delay in the ED due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions.

The increase in attendance to the ED is due to the large number of “very ill medical patients requiring admission”.

Management have assured that patient care is paramount and that the situation is being treated as a priority by management who have taken steps to address this issue.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

It comes as almost 90 people waited on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Tuesday morning, according to the INMO’s daily Trolley Watch figures.

As of 8am on Tuesday morning, Cork University Hospital (CUH) had 55 people waiting on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED). The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) had 29 people waiting on trolleys.

In Bantry General Hospital (BGH), there were three people on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Nationally, 511 admitted patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday morning, of whom 403 were waiting in emergency departments and 108 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Hospital management have asked people to explore other options in the first instance if they do not require urgent:

 

- General Practitioner / South Doc 

- Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork.

Telephone - 021-4926900 

- Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital

Telephone 027 50133 

- Local Injuries Unit, Mallow General Hospital.

Telephone 022 – 58506 

