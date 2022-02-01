Joshua Allen must wait until April to find out if sentence is re-activated

The re-entered sentencing of Joshua Allen in a drugs case was adjourned again.

The defendant’s appeal of a district court case will not be dealt with in Midleton until March 15.

The issue of whether this could trigger the revocation of a partly suspended sentence in Cork Circuit Criminal Court will then be determined on April 26.

It could not be determined today in the circuit court because the district court appeal needs to happen first.

21-year-old Joshua Allen of Ballynamona in Shanagary, County Cork, is appealing his conviction for having €280 worth of cocaine on July 10, 2020 at the Pontoon, Midleton, County Cork.

Originally in the circuit court he was sentenced to 30 months with half of it suspended for arranging postage of €22,000 worth of cannabis to himself.

The re-entry of the sentence in respect of the suspended portion of the sentence was triggered by the new sentence of two months imposed on him for having a small quantity of cocaine since his release from jail. That is the appeal matter to be decided first in Midleton next month.

Back in March 2020 Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-and-a-half year sentence with the second half of it suspended and backdated to November 8, 2019, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

In respect of the circuit court matter, a controlled delivery was made at 4.30 p.m. on August 30 2018 to Joshua Allen, at Ballymaloe cookery school, Shanagarry, County Cork, and he pleaded guilty to having it for sale or supply.