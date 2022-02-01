Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 14:11

Green light for new day service facility in Cork city for adults with an intellectual disability

Cork City Council has given the green light for a new day service facility to be developed which will cater for the needs of adults with an intellectual disability or with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
Amy Nolan

Cork City Council has given the green light for a new day service facility to be developed which will cater for the needs of adults with an intellectual disability or with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Back in November, Praxis Care sought permission for the change of use of the ground floor of Unit 1, Nore House, located in Riverview Business Park on the Bessboro Road in Mahon from office use to provide “day service opportunities for learning and development community inclusion and social care provision to adult service users presenting with intellectual disability/ Autistic Spectrum Disorder”. 

Praxis Care provides care to adults and children with Autism, learning disabilities, mental ill health and dementia in the UK, Ireland and Isle of Man.

In June 2021 it was announced that Praxis Care had become responsible for Cork Association for Autism services. 

In June 2018 the HSE became the temporary registered provider for CAA under section 64.4 of the Health Act 2007.

Following a tender process in 2019, Praxis Care was identified as the appropriate new provider.

In documentation submitted with the planning application, it stated that the new facility in Mahon would act as a “hub for community engagement and inclusion” for those who avail of Praxis Care’s services.

The organisation said that the provision of support would be delivered in line with 'New Directions', the HSE’s approach to supporting adults with disabilities who use day services in Ireland.

Cork City Council has granted permission for the change of use of the ground floor of the unit in Riverview Business Park, with six routine conditions attached.

