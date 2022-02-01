Gardaí investigating 'nasty' attack on woman in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork are investigating a serious attack on a woman in her twenties as she walked home in the city.

The violent incident occurred last Saturday evening in the Evergreen Street area at around 11.30pm. Gardai have described the assault as being “particularly nasty”.

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital via ambulance for treatment after she was punched several times during the attack. The man fled the scene after the woman shouted for assistance.

The woman incurred non-life threatening injuries in the head and face and damage to her jaw in the attack. She was left badly shaken. Members of the public came to her assistance and the alarm was raised.

Gardaí are examining CCTV security camera footage from the area in an effort to determine the movements of the assailant. The attacker was not known to the woman. It is not known if he attempted to rob her or if his motives were even more sinister.

Gardaí have appealed to members of the public who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area last Saturday evening to contact them. No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

A Garda spokeperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on Evergreen Street, Cork City, at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday 29th January 2022. A female in her 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation however Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry."