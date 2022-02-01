Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 13:43

Gardaí investigating 'nasty' attack on woman in Cork city

The woman incurred non-life threatening injuries in the head and face and damage to her jaw in the attack.
Gardaí investigating 'nasty' attack on woman in Cork city

The violent incident occurred last Saturday evening in the Evergreen Street area at around 11.30pm. Gardai have described the assault as being “particularly nasty”. 

Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí in Cork are investigating a serious attack on a woman in her twenties as she walked home in the city.

The violent incident occurred last Saturday evening in the Evergreen Street area at around 11.30pm. Gardai have described the assault as being “particularly nasty”. 

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital via ambulance for treatment after she was punched several times during the attack. The man fled the scene after the woman shouted for assistance.

The woman incurred non-life threatening injuries in the head and face and damage to her jaw in the attack. She was left badly shaken. Members of the public came to her assistance and the alarm was raised.

Gardaí are examining CCTV security camera footage from the area in an effort to determine the movements of the assailant. The attacker was not known to the woman. It is not known if he attempted to rob her or if his motives were even more sinister.

Gardaí have appealed to members of the public who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area last Saturday evening to contact them. No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

A Garda spokeperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on Evergreen Street, Cork City, at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday 29th January 2022. A female in her 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation however Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry."

More in this section

Katherine Zappone appointment Minister says no further investigation needed into champagne celebration
Leaving Cert decision a 'betrayal of young people', says Cork TD Leaving Cert decision a 'betrayal of young people', says Cork TD
Gardaí seize €220k of suspected cannabis herb in Cork town Gardaí seize €220k of suspected cannabis herb in Cork town
cork garda
New images show how upgraded Béal na mBláth site will look following upgrade

New images show how upgraded Béal na mBláth site will look following upgrade

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more