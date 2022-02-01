Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 09:19

Gardaí seize €220k of suspected cannabis herb in Cork town

A man in his 30s has since been released without charge.
Cannabis herb seized in Bantry on Monday Picture: Garda Info

Gardaí have seized approximately €220,000 of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one man following a number of searches in Bantry, yesterday.

Following an interaction with Gardaí on uniformed mobile patrol in the Bantry area at approximately 1pm, a man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Bantry Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

A quantity of suspected cannabis herb was located on this person.

A number of follow-up searches were subsequently conducted in the Bantry area and further quantities of suspected cannabis herb were recovered. 

In total, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €220,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

The man in his 30s has since been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

