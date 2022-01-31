Dunkettle engineers remind motorists to allow additional time for journeys during morning rush hour

Motorists are again being advised to allow additional time for their journeys during morning rush hour as continued works on the Dunkettle Interchange project are causing some delays.

The Ibis slip road from the Glounthaune-Glanmire Road onto the M8 southbound remains closed until Sunday, February 6.

Tonight, the M8 southbound is closed from Junction 18 Glanmire North to the Dunkettle Interchange until 5am tomorrow.

Traffic is being diverted via the R639 through Glanmire.

The M8 northbound will be closed from the Dunkettle Interchange to Junction 18 Glanmire North tomorrow night at 9pm until 5am on Wednesday and traffic will again be diverted via the R639 through Glanmire.

Yesterday, the first new flyover of the upgrade project opened.

The opening of the flyover, known as ST08 and located on the northern side of the Jack Lynch tunnel, marks a major milestone in the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project.

The €215m project aims to reconfigure the existing interchange to a free-flowing interchange with 52 structures of various forms.

To date, the works have been largely off-line.

However, over the coming months, a number of new link roads and associated structures will be opened to traffic, which began with the new ST08 flyover yesterday.

In a statement today, the N40/Dunkettle team said works are getting underway for the switchover of the M8 northbound traffic over the new Structure ST08 on the footprint of the old M8 southbound.

"Motorists are again reminded of the availability of the 'Dunkettle Live' traffic app.

"In addition to live camera feeds, real time journey duration information is also available for all of the main routes approaching the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout," the team said.