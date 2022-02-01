Cork priest living in Taiwan shares Chinese New Year customs

A CORK priest living in Taiwan has shared some of the more unique customs he has adopted since moving to the country as he rings in the Chinese New Year.

The 2022 celebrations fall today and will last until the famous Lantern Festival in honour of deceased ancestors on February 15.

Togher native Fr Seán O’Leary from the Spiritan (Holy Ghost) congregation spends his time helping marginalised groups in the town of Hsinchu. Much of his role involves working with HIV sufferers and people with addiction issues in a halfway house. Fr O’Leary has lived in the area for 17 years and has an impressive command of the language.

The priest has proved so popular in the area that he receives as many as nine New Year’s Eve invitations a year from nearby families.

“I usually just accept the invitation that comes to me first,” he laughed.

“This is a time of year when you get a lot of invitations.

“I live near the highway so friends will also ask if they can pop in as they are passing through. I have three or four days off from ministry which means I get to slow down a bit but I normally end up being pretty busy.”

Fr O’Leary listed some of the customs associated with Chinese New Year. “It’s a custom to do up your house at this time,” he said. “You’ll paint and you’ll clean. The idea is that you’re cleaning away the bad luck that your family experienced during the previous year. A lot of people are superstitious and take this very seriously. They believe that there are bad days and good days to do things. There are certain days when you are not supposed to do things, like have weddings or funerals. The older community, in particular, take this very seriously.”

He explained that employees are often treated by their boss in line with an old-age tradition. “It’s a cultural thing for the boss to take all his employees out for dinner before New Year’s Eve. There are little superstitions you are told to be careful of. For instance, if the fish on your plate is pointing towards you it means you are going to get fired.”

One of the favourite traditions, Fr O’Leary revealed, is the exchanging of red envelopes. He explained that these are filled with money to symbolise good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.

“Now, in the new digital age, they have gone so far as to create a red envelope app so that people can give them to their children or grandchildren them with the touch of a button.”

He shed light on the significance behind the use of the colour red during Chinese New Year celebrations.

“There’s a legend about a ghost called Nian who comes out every year looking for people to kill and take to the underground. You have to make sure this bad Nian doesn’t come near your house. He hates the colour red which explains the use of the red envelopes. People also stick red posters to their doors. Legend says that he doesn’t like loud noises either which is why you’ll often hear children setting off firecrackers late into the night. It’s similar to the exodus story where the blood of the lamb was pasted on the door and Moses was able to pass from Egypt into Israel. This is the one day of the year children can stay up really late. They usually don’t go to bed until midnight.”

Fr O’Leary is looking forward to travelling home to Togher for some family time.

“I usually spend a month at home,” he said. “I feel at home in Taiwan and I feel at home in Cork so you might say I have two homes. I’m very lucky in that respect.”