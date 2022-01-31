Cork bar plans to 're-do 2022' with New Year's Eve party this weekend

A Cork bar is gearing up to 're-do 2022' with a special New Year's Eve celebration planned for this weekend to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

The novel idea, hatched by Dwyers of Cork on Washington Street, will give Leesiders a second chance to ring in the new year now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

"We are hosting our reNew Year's Eve party on Saturday the 5th of February.

"We have missed out on the last two years so now is the time to make up for it," Dwyers said in a social media post.

Saturday night revellers have been promised live music, balloons, bubbles, DJs and most importantly a NYE countdown do-over in what has been touted as an unmissable party.