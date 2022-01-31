Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of elderly man in Cork

A 48-year-old man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of an elderly man on the grounds of College Corinthians in September 2020.

Flor O’Leary of 51 Brookville Estate, Glanmire, County Cork, was originally charged with dangerous driving causing death on September 26 2020 at College Corinthians AFC, Scart Cross, Douglas, Cork.

The charge stated that the driving caused the death of Peter Newman on September 26 2020.

Following consultation with his senior counsel, Tom Creed, Mr O’Leary, was arraigned on the dangerous driving charge and replied that he was not guilty to dangerous driving but guilty of careless driving causing death.

Mr Creed SC then stated that he understood that the Director of Public Prosecutions found this plea of guilty acceptable in the circumstances.

Sentencing in the case was then adjourned until February 16 to allow time for the preparation of victim impact statements on behalf of the family of the late Mr Newman.

Defence barrister Mr O’Sullivan was previously granted an extension of free legal aid to cover a report from an engineer in the case.

It was reported in September 2020 that 75-year-old Peter Newman was a pedestrian in the car park at the sports ground when the incident occurred.

None of the background facts have yet been outlined in court. It is anticipated that this will be done at the sentencing hearing.