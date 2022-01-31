Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 15:24

Gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing Cork man

Timothy was last seen when he left his home at approximately 11.30pm on the night of Saturday January 29.

Timothy is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, stocky build with grey hair cut tight and blue eyes. It is unknown what Timothy was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Timothy’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Timothy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

