Cork needs new passport machine with thousands waiting, says Cork TD

Currently, an estimated 2,591 people are waiting on passports in Cork and as of January 26, there were 113,000 applications in the system nationally.

The service currently has three passport printing machines, all based in Dublin.

“We have the second highest number of people waiting for passports in the state after Dublin. It is clear that the passport office is really struggling to keep up with demand," Mr Gould said.

“We have to be realistic that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions will see increases in people booking holidays this summer. Many of these people will need passports.

“We can see that this is going to escalate in the coming months and we now need to be looking at solutions to the problem.

“One that has been suggested is installing a passport printing machine in Cork. The government now needs to look at the feasibility of this and give it serious consideration."

The Sinn Féin TD also asked Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to allocate sufficient staff members to the service to address the backlog.

The current turnaround times for straightforward adult online renewals are 10 working days, and 15 working days for complex or child online renewals.

The average turnaround time for first-time applications on Passport Online is 40 working days, and eight weeks for An Post’s mail-in Passport Express service.

The service has been operating an urgent appointment service in Cork and Dublin for emergency cases.