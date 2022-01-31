Investigation launched following discovery of man's body in Cork City

At approximately 10.15am this morning, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man at the rear of a property on Dunbar Street.

The body remains at the scene and the Garda Technical Bureau is conducting a technical examination.

A spokesperson for the gardaí told The Echo: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this morning Monday, January 31, 2022, on Dunbar Street in Cork city.

“At approximately 10.15am, Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man discovered lying at the rear of a property on Dunbar Street. The body remains at the scene.

“The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

“The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation,” the spokeswoman added.