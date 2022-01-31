Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 13:31

Investigation launched following discovery of man's body in Cork City

Investigation launched following discovery of man's body in Cork City

 

At approximately 10.15am this morning, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man at the rear of a property on Dunbar Street.

 

The body remains at the scene and the Garda Technical Bureau is conducting a technical examination. 

 

A spokesperson for the gardaí told The Echo: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this morning Monday, January 31, 2022, on Dunbar Street in Cork city.

 

“At approximately 10.15am, Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man discovered lying at the rear of a property on Dunbar Street. The body remains at the scene.

 

“The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

 

“The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation,” the spokeswoman added.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Ryanair misses target in December as Omicron hits air traffic
Gardaí seize €16k worth of suspected cocaine in Cork town Gardaí seize €16k worth of suspected cocaine in Cork town
'I'm feeling positive about the future': Cork-based broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan set to return to the airwaves 'I'm feeling positive about the future': Cork-based broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan set to return to the airwaves
<p>The document says that employers should consult with workers and worker representatives on the phased return to workplaces.</p>

Government urges engagement with workers ahead of return to workplaces

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more