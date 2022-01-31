Fears for small children: Dogs being ‘left to run wild’ on estates

It comes as the CSPCA received complaints from locals in a northside area who were concerned about packs of dogs running loose.
The organisation’s manager, Vincent Cashman said that while these dogs are not strays, they are neither licensed nor microchipped.
Local Independent councillor Kenneth O’Flynn said he has had constituents contact him from estates where cats and small dogs were brutally savaged.
Some pet owners have resorted to keeping their pets indoors to eliminate the risk of them being attacked.
He said the situation is seeing ‘dogs running wild’.