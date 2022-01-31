Fears for small children: Dogs being ‘left to run wild’ on estates

A CORK City councillor claims residents in one area of the city are in fear for their family pets’ lives, as well as small children, following a series of dog attacks that left several animals dead and others seriously injured.

It comes as the CSPCA received complaints from locals in a northside area who were concerned about packs of dogs running loose.

The organisation’s manager, Vincent Cashman said that while these dogs are not strays, they are neither licensed nor microchipped.

Local Independent councillor Kenneth O’Flynn said he has had constituents contact him from estates where cats and small dogs were brutally savaged.

Some pet owners have resorted to keeping their pets indoors to eliminate the risk of them being attacked.

He said the situation is seeing ‘dogs running wild’.

“The feedback I am getting from constituents is that they are afraid that something will eventually happen to a child in the area as a result of a dog running loose,” Mr O’Flynn said.

“The CSPCA is taking away dogs on a regular basis, but it’s getting hard to control.

“They are finding it impossible because there are so many dogs being bred at the moment.

“What people are finding is that there are packs of dogs living in estates. We are inundated with animals coming in, and we can’t keep up with the volume.

“We are talking about packs of animals.

“I know from the dog warden that they are collecting the animals. However, it seems as if they are reappearing when, in fact, there is just such a glut of these animals. They are spilling out into areas, and left to run wild.

“There are a number of lurchers being seen around the place which, by their very nature, are hunting dogs.”

Vincent Cashman said it can often be difficult to locate owners of the dogs.

“The problem is [the dogs] are not microchipped or licensed,” he said.

“The dog warden has been going up and down. They are from the locality, but they are not microchipped or licensed.

“Sometimes they can be seen in packs, even though they are a mixture of breeds. They can be intimidating to look at, especially for elderly people.

“You might spot five or six dogs together at any one given time. The problem is they have the tendency to start chasing cats and smaller dogs.”

He warned dog owners not to put others at risk by allowing their dogs to roam freely.

“This is against the law,” said Mr Cashman. “There are bylaws in Cork City that require dogs to be kept under effectual control at all times. That’s the wording under the Control of Dogs Act.

“Dogs in Cork City must be kept on a leash. Every dog has to be microchipped and licensed. Fines for these offences can mount very quickly — you’re talking about €100 per incident.”

Cork City Council Parks, Open Spaces and Cemeteries By-Laws 2011 require that a dog brought into a park, cemetery, or open space, or any property owned by Cork City Council, must be held on a leash at all times; not cause any annoyance to any other user of that space; and not chase, injure, or disturb any animal, bird, or other creature.

All dogs over four months old are required to be licensed, with the exception of guide dogs.

To find out more about the CSPCA, visit cspca.ie, call (021) 451 5534, or email info@cspca.ie.