UCC lecture-concerts mark return of hope

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) is marking a collective sense of renewal and hope following the lifting of restrictions with a series of lecture-concerts celebrating the work of acclaimed composers.

The lecture-concerts will be delivered by David Syme who was recently appointed the UCC/Ritmüller Classical Artist in Residence.

He will be joined by Keith Pascoe, member of The Vanbrugh and one of Ireland’s most celebrated musicians, as they together explore the legacies of Rachmaninoff, Chopin, Beethoven, Liszt, and Franck in a five-part series of lecture-performances in the iconic surrounds of UCC’s Aula Maxima.

No prior experience of classical music is needed, as each of these music appreciation classes is designed to enable everyone to appreciate the composers and their works in more depth.

The first UCC/Ritmuller Music Appreciation Concert takes place on Friday, February 3, at 5.30pm, and explores Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto.

An American concert pianist now residing in Ireland, Mr Syme has toured internationally for decades, has been broadcast worldwide, and has recorded on dozens of albums as soloist with orchestras such as the Royal Philharmonic and the Czech National Symphony.

He is best known in Ireland for his home concert series, West Cork Living Room Concerts, which attracts an international audience.

Mr Pascoe, who will accompany Mr Syme, is a renowned violinist who has toured and recorded worldwide with prestigious, prize-winning ensembles including Vanbrugh Quartet, Britten Quartet, London Philharmonic Orchestra and Academy of St-Martin-in-the-Fields.

Currently the violinist of the Vanbrugh, Mr Pascoe is director of the Irish contemporary music ensemble Evlana and conductor of the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for each of the lecture-concerts cost €15 and €7 for UCC students. Tickets are free on advance application to students in the School of Film, Music and Theatre.

Tickets may be obtained through Eventbrite.