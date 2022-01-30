Mother says her children are afraid of ex-partner

A YOUNG woman, whose former partner is required to stay away from her and their children, said they were afraid of him and that he was now approaching the children out playing.

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to the accused man on the basis of his ex-partner’s fear and previous breaches of her safety order.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were opposed to bail because they believed it was likely the defendant would commit further offences and interfere with the witness if granted bail.

The defendant’s ex-partner said the children were afraid of him but that he approached their daughter when she was out playing.

The witness said, “I am afraid that what happened to me is going to happen to my child. I have it every day.

“He has no business coming past my door sniggering at me.”

She said the children were being kept at home like prisoners because of the circumstances but that she had to let them out to play.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly applied to have the accused released on bail.

Judge Marie Keane said she would remand the accused on bail for a fortnight.

However, she warned the defendant to stay away from his ex-partner and that there were court channels through which he could apply to see the children, on which he could be advised by his solicitor.

“It is hard enough to raise children on your own without you meddling and interfering. I am warning you now,” Judge Keane said.

The accused man interrupted the judge from the dock to say, “This is only all hearsay in the end of the day.”

The matter was dealt with at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court and the parties cannot be identified.