Gardaí seize €16k worth of suspected cocaine in Cork town

Gardaí in Cork seized €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine under Operation Tara in Midleton yesterday.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit and local Gardaí from Midleton Garda station searched a man in his 20s and discovered a quantity of cocaine in his possession.

He was arrested as a result and brought to Midleton Garda station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In a follow up search at a property in Ballinacurra, €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

The man in his 20s who was arrested, has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before Midleton District Court on the 3rd February 2022.