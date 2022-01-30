Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 15:53

Gardaí seize €16k worth of suspected cocaine in Cork town

The man in his 20s who was arrested, has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before Midleton District Court on the 3rd February 2022.
Gardaí seize €16k worth of suspected cocaine in Cork town

Gardaí in Cork have seized €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine under Operation Tara in Midleton yesterday, Saturday 30th January 2022.

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Cork seized €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine under Operation Tara in Midleton yesterday.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit and local Gardaí from Midleton Garda station searched a man in his 20s and discovered a quantity of cocaine in his possession.

He was arrested as a result and brought to Midleton Garda station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In a follow up search at a property in Ballinacurra, €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

The man in his 20s who was arrested, has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before Midleton District Court on the 3rd February 2022.

More in this section

Man in his late teens in court in relation to aggravated burglary in Cork Man in his late teens in court in relation to aggravated burglary in Cork
CC RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR Russia to move planned military drills outside Ireland’s exclusive economic zone
Backpack of school child. Face mask and sanitizer. Plans for 'desperately needed' new school in Glanmire progress
cork gardacork court
'I'm feeling positive about the future': Cork-based broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan set to return to the airwaves

'I'm feeling positive about the future': Cork-based broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan set to return to the airwaves

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more