Man in his late teens in court in relation to aggravated burglary in Cork

A male in his late teens is appearing before a special sitting of Cork District Court this afternoon in relation to an aggravated burglary.

Gardaí have charged a man in his late teens in relation to an aggravated burglary which occurred on John Redmond Street, Cork, on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

Shortly before 9pm on 25 January, Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a private residence on John Redmond Street, and, upon arrival at the scene, a male, aged in his late teens, was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he is receiving ongoing treatment.

Following inquiries by investigating Gardaí, a man, aged in his late teens, was arrested on 28 January and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is appearing before a special sitting of Cork District Court this afternoon.